Case Study: Starbucks

Starbucks

Our mission is to inspire and nurture the human spirit--one person, one cup, and one neighborhood at a time. Every Starbucks store is part of a community, and we take our responsibility to be good neighbors seriously.

-->Goals:

Celebrate the fortieth anniversary Envision a future broader than coffee Refresh the customer experience Revitalize the visual expression Implement a new global strategy

-->Process and Strategy:

With the fortieth anniversary fast approaching in 2011, Starbucks wanted to use the milestone as an opportunity to clarify its future vision and refresh its customer experience and visual expression. In early 2010, the Starbucks Global Creative Studio conducted a comprehensive brand, marketing, and strategy assessment, and began to identify the quintessential elements of the brand across touchpoints. Starbucks determined through extensive strategic planning that its brand needed the flexibility to explore product innovation, become globally and regionally relevant, and develop an evolved customer experience. Starbucks decided to free the Siren from the logo and enable customers to make a more personal connection with the brand. The internal creative group explored hundreds of graphic alternatives for the Siren symbol, as well as the size and relationship alternatives for use with the Starbucks(Coffee) name, before arriving at the simple, clean mask.

The Starbucks Global Creative Studio engaged Lippincott to help refine brand elements, and to bring a cross-cultural perspective to building an integrated, multi-platform system. Lippincott's extensive global branding and implementation experience would be valuable during the planning phase, and in building consensus within the global corporation.

-->Creative Solution:

Starbucks wanted the visual identity system to say as much about its future as it did about its past, building on forty years of trust. Lippincott examined how the positioning strategy would work across marketing, retail environments, and packaging, examining the hierarchy of elements from the look and feel to the color, typography, and use of patterns, photography, and illustration. Throughout the process, Lippincott partnered with the internal creative group to refine and define brand elements and character attributes, develop implementation guidelines, and help build consensus among internal stakeholders. The Siren is liberated from her ring and the identity is free of words, with a vibrant green introduced to signal the bright future ahead.

-->Results:

On Tuesday, March 8, 2011, Starbucks marked its fortieth-year celebration. Starbucks began to roll out the new program to its 16,500 stores around the world, starting with Chairman Howard Schultz's video asking customers from around the world to join in the conversation about the Siren. This next evolution of the brand has given Starbucks the freedom and flexibility to explore innovations and new channels of distribution that will keep the company in step with current customers while building strong connections with new customers.