3
The Freelance Life (sidesupply.com)
2 hours ago from Kyle Thacker, Designer
Trying out some long-form content rather than the typical blog articles/posts. Definitely a big investment and challenging to not go overboard on. I've heard many people speak to just churning out content for SEO but it's not something I'm a fan of.
In the future, I would probably put together smaller chunks than a giant page like this.
