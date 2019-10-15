1 comment

  • Kyle ThackerKyle Thacker, 1 hour ago

    Trying out some long-form content rather than the typical blog articles/posts. Definitely a big investment and challenging to not go overboard on. I've heard many people speak to just churning out content for SEO but it's not something I'm a fan of.

    In the future, I would probably put together smaller chunks than a giant page like this.

    0 points