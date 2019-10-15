3
Lets talk about a strange Designer Bubble happening in the Middle of America - $120K for a Junior designer? What R Everyone's thoughts? (twitter.com)
34 minutes ago from Tayler ODea, Editor / Partner at Digital Computer Arts
Your in Denver. California has seen this for years. This is happening for many positions in the technology sector. Nothing really that new - still interesting that it's taken that long to mainstream.
