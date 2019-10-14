4
It's back! The 2019 Design Tools Survey is now open (uxtools.co)
3 hours ago from Taylor Palmer, UX Designer @ Lucid Software
Thanks to everyone who participated last year (almost 3,000 of you!). If you missed last year, here are the results: https://uxtools.co/survey-2018/
This year includes a new highly-requested category: research tools!
Let me know if you have any questions about the process or the data.
