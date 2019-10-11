Autogenerate Visual Sitemaps+Screenshots of any Public or Private Site - VisualSitemaps.com

I’m Artur, and along with my co-founder Luciano, I wanted to share with you the platform we’ve been working on for the past 2 years: https://VisualSitemaps.com VisualSitemaps is a SaaS cloud platform that autogenerates visual sitemaps + high-resolution screenshots of any public or private website. With VisualSitemaps, performing in-depth website audits and planning UI, UX, SEO, and marketing research will now take 1/100th of the time at a fraction of the cost.

As a product designer, every time I had a new web-based project I kept having to manually create a visual sitemap for myself and my clients to get an idea of its scope, structure, and content. Then I had to take screenshots of key pages to use later as a reference, in proposals, wikis, and in long threaded convos with my clients. I looked for an automated solution that would marry the crawling power of SEO tools with delicate design output my clients were accustomed to expecting.

Sadly nothing even came close to what I needed.

I was eager to explore what was possible, and with my good friend Luciano emerging from leading the early engineering team at RING (which went on to a $1B exit), things began to get real fast!

After conducting one-on-one interviews with over 100 agency folks and web colleagues, we confirmed that I wasn't the only one with this problem. In fact, over many conversations, we realized this is a problem facing UX & UI designers, marketers, strategists, and developers, which opened our eyes to a plethora of possible uses for the platform beyond our original scope and made us envision many other strong use-cases.

Our Journey So Far We’ve only been public for about 2 months and have been overwhelmed by the response by early adopters. What makes this particular startup so pleasurable for us is the sheer quality of feedback and ideas from our highly experienced end-users, who are the best and brightest in a very fast-moving industry. It’s almost like the product is making itself… and that’s the great news.

Our challenge today (being only a 3-person bootstrapped team) is we still have a TON of work to do to meet the market’s high expectations and needs...but we’re inspired every day by the gorgeous maps we’ve seen created by thousands of users all over the world. One of our proudest accomplishments is our ability to crawl (almost any) password-protected site, which has proven to be very useful for staging sites and user-dashboard flows. It’s not perfect.. and we have some ideas to cover more unique edge-cases, like using cookies and a browser plugin strategy.

So please give us a free spin and if you have any questions, ideas, or feedback, let it rip!

Thank you!

Artur & Luciano (hello@visualsitemaps.com)