Can you help us test an app for organizing creative work? US$40 for your time!

Do you create moodboards, write creative briefs or organize projects as part of your work? If so, we'd love to get your feedback on a new app. It's a 30 minute one-on-one Skype (Zoom or Hangouts) chat where you get to try out the app and tell us what you think. Easy!

About you

You're a designer (digital, UX, print, interior), with at least 3 years experience

You have a PayPal account (this is how we'll pay you for your time)

Get involved

Leave your details here and we can organise a time to chat — https://designapp.typeform.com/to/YCDyvI.