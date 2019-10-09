How would you show the logical switch between two content part on the site?

Hello to the design community!

8 months ago we made Awesome Design Tools (the biggest collection of design tools over the web: https://github.com/LisaDziuba/Awesome-Design-Tools). Now it has 500+ design tools and we're adding there all plugins for Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD.

But as it's one site with already much information, it's hard to nake visual switch between "design tools" and "plugins".

This is the design mockup we made for now: https://www.figma.com/file/bI269hxHr1zolXfTimhf2n/Awesome-Design-Tools?node-id=0%3A1

How would you show the switch between "design tools" vs "plugins"? What do you think about theswithc we have now in the design?