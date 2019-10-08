Hi everyone! It's Debbie Millman here and I am ready for the Designer News AMA. For a little bit more about me, I am the host of one of the first and longest running podcasts, Design Matters; the founder and chair of the School of Visual Arts Masters in Branding program in NYC, and the Chair of the Board of Directors of The Joyful Heart Foundation, an organization founded by Law & Order SVU actor and activist Mariska Hargitay. We are hoping to eradicate sexual violence and the rape-kit backlog in our time. I am also a designer and author of six books. Ask me anything!