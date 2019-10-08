Show DN: Looking for feedback for my productivity app

Hi DN community! I have a side project - note-taking app focusing content organization and knowledge base collection. It's called Unit (App Store link).

The main difference between Unit and the majority of other apps is the approach of how a user can work with content. Content in Unit is consists of independent content blocks and all of them could be effectively controlled by gestures.

This approach affects UI/UX, so it's very interesting what do you think about it.

I would really appreciate if you share all your thoughts and send any feedback. Would be happy to discuss it with you.