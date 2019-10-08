11
Performance testing illustration (dribbble.com)
2 hours ago from Olag MacGyver, Wordpress Development,Web Security & PHP Expert
круто
great, can you check mine too
nice
bravo
cool
This is what it's come to? 9 upvotes for a Dribbble shot sigh
DesignerNews is almost dead
"almost" lol
