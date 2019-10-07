2

I've started a design newsletter. 77 subscribers and counting.

16 hours ago from , Co-founder

I've started a newsletter to stay updated in the design industry. So you could get a handcrafted list of good design reads to your inbox every week!

How we differentiate from others is that in addition to curating good design reads that we've actually read in the past week, we also write our own.

link is on the comment below!

1 comment