DesignerNews is almost dead

It looks like this place is finally coming to a dead end. There's not that much new content coming in, there isn't a lot of voting going on, and most importantly discussions seem to have come to a stop. And looking at the subreddit, it doesn't seem to be faring any better either.

I would like to discuss why this has happened, and if there's anything that can be done to improve the situation. Do you think anything should be done to improve it? Are there other design communities people have gone to?

Personally, I see the biggest issue being the lack of support from the owners of the site. To me to looks like they've given up and are not interested in spending more time and effort to make this work. If that's the case, I guess there really is no hope, other than the site being sold or given to someone with the interest and resources to make it work. My intention is not to criticize anyone in particular and I'm not trying to place blame, but IMO there's plenty that can be done to inject life into a community and I'm not seeing any of it being done here. Here's just a few things off the top of my head that could be done:

Weekly discussion threads about design subjects

Reach out to designers in the industry for AMAs

Improve the site. Sticky topics for weekly posts/important announcements, as an easy one.

More visibility from mods/admins. Add a mod/admin tag to usernames.

I could go on, and I understand some of that can be done by the community also, but it's hard when there's no perceived support from the admins.