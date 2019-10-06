Need Help with my online Shop websites and hosting issues.

Hi,

I’m sorry about my stupids questions, I’m a newbie in ecommerce and web development areas, so confusing about my online ecommerce shop website questions , have a few questions need help:

So I currently have a new clothing brand needs a formal specific official website, but wondering if it can to share a same host with my design studio portfolio website? (I'm now using bluehost $2.79/m that option for my design portfolio studio website, use wordpress);

Or do I need to purchase a completely new hosting again? And for this totally new ecommerce shopping site, which I have a limited budget and no technical knowledge, so I also intended to be based on wordpress, with woocommerce( yeah currently I prefer to use woocommerce for now) , so if I just need to buy a new woocommerce theme and then install it on wordpress directly?

These 2 options which is better?

Also, I noticed that bluehost( my design studio use this, so I decide to use the same host for my online shop site for now, also because my budget is tight, but if you have a better way / option for my shop site you think more fit, please do let me know, I’m very appreciate) has 2 options: one is wordpress hosting( so I can use this and then install the woocomerce directly) ( start. from $2.75/m) ; the other is specific woocomerce hosting as the offcial site clarified(start from $6.95/m);

so which is better for my wordpress based woocomerce online shop(will sell clothing,stationery etc.)? Is there any core different between these 2 ?

And for the woocomerce hosting option, since my this shop is just my first online store, during next 3 months, I’ll launch another 2 shops, for different goods types, so if this possible to use the same hosting after I purchase a hosting for my this first shop? I mean, if I can use a same hosting for my 3 shops together? ( see: https://www.bluehost.com/wordpress/woocommerce-hosting#pricing-cards , so it looks the “Plus” plan more fit? ) If so then is this safe and quick?

And since this is an ecoomerce website, what need watch out? Like security? Payment questions( I only can use Paypal for now )? Is there any extra things I should add and consider after installed woocommerce on wordpress?

Thanks you guys so much.