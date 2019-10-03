5
Prefab Home Marketplace (No-Code) (dwellito.com)
1 hour ago from Caleb Barclay, Cereal.ventures
Excited to finally launch this project! This is a full redesign that includes 40 new prefabs and a complete UX overhaul. We've had some traction with our MVP (3,761 leads) and got some great feedback that we’ve implemented in this version:
Ben at Makerpad interviewed me about the process: https://bit.ly/2oB7DDa. It is a no-code website, built entirely in Webflow.
Would love to hear your feedback
