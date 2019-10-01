5
3 Reasons to Use iPhone Mockups in Your Creative Process (store.ramotion.com)
1 hour ago from Anthony Wright, Illustrator
1 hour ago from Anthony Wright, Illustrator
For instance, highly realistic device mockups presented in ¾ angle help to build trust in a product since dimension in tandem with perspective add an extra level of legitimacy to the showcase.
Interesting perspective. The first think I think when i see angled mockups is, wow look at that fake mockup.
lol this kind of fake blog to sell your content is utterly disgusting and far too common on 'designer news'
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now