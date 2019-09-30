Affiliate networks for graphic designers

Hello guys! We are a team of graphic designers, we create ui kits, mockups and other paid and free products of high quality. A few days ago, we decided to try to start working with affiliate networks to attract traffic to our website, the idea that there are bloggers with an audience who are on special sites looking for advertising offers has long attracted. The essence of the question is this: which platform is best suited for this if we are engaged in graphic design (we want to act as advertisers accordingly). Maybe someone had experience using affiliate networks for these purposes (for the purpose of attracting traffic), please share your experience, we studied a lot of things on the Internet, but there is still no clarity on this issue. Thank you very much in advance!