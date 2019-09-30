How to avoid bias when hiring product designers (productdesigners.app)
5 hours ago from Chris Meeks, Product Design Consultant
5 hours ago from Chris Meeks, Product Design Consultant
I'd love to talk through some of the pros and cons as listed in the article! I find it interesting that, as designers, there hasn't been a real redesign of the interview process for quite some time.
There have been improvements to product design interviewing, certainly, but not in a way that attempts to attack the problem of monocultures head-on.
That being said, I certainly haven't seen every interview process and would love to hear examples of companies that take this more seriously.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now