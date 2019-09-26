5 comments

  • Louis-Xavier Lavallee, 2 hours ago

    If you're a Strava fan, I'd be super curious to hear your thoughts on the "controversial" premium redesigns I made. What do you think Strava should do to bring in more SUMMIT members to become profitable?

    Cheers!

    0 points
    • Richard Piperot, 20 minutes ago

      I use Strava almost everyday! Leaderboards are key to the experience ;) so I'd be somewhat disappointed if they made that premium. Maybe I'd buy then since it's pretty cheap. Nonetheless, love your first redesign of activity summary!

      1 point
      • Louis-Xavier Lavallee, a minute ago

        I feel you Richard, it breaks my heart too, since I'm such a competitive guy! Like I said, I have a strong feeling it's probably their feature with the highest willingness to pay!

        0 points
    • James Nicklaus, 6 minutes ago

      Micro Trials, first time I hear this. Sharp, I might use that.

      1 point
      • Louis-Xavier Lavallee, 1 minute ago

        Cheers! It's funny because it's while making this case study that I realized it could be a fun way to show value and demonstrate what people would get if they upgraded without them having to ask for it.

        0 points