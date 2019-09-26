After 3 years of being a Strava power user, it was time to dig into why I never went premium... (growth.design)
40 minutes ago from Louis-Xavier Lavallee, Co-founder @ Growth.Design
40 minutes ago from Louis-Xavier Lavallee, Co-founder @ Growth.Design
If you're a Strava fan, I'd be super curious to hear your thoughts on the "controversial" premium redesigns I made. What do you think Strava should do to bring in more SUMMIT members to become profitable?
Cheers!
I use Strava almost everyday! Leaderboards are key to the experience ;) so I'd be somewhat disappointed if they made that premium. Maybe I'd buy then since it's pretty cheap. Nonetheless, love your first redesign of activity summary!
I feel you Richard, it breaks my heart too, since I'm such a competitive guy! Like I said, I have a strong feeling it's probably their feature with the highest willingness to pay!
Micro Trials, first time I hear this. Sharp, I might use that.
Cheers! It's funny because it's while making this case study that I realized it could be a fun way to show value and demonstrate what people would get if they upgraded without them having to ask for it.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now