How can product owners better support designers?
13 hours ago from Osandi Sekoú, founder | product design
What are some constructive ways product owners can improve the work experience for designers, thereby impacting the quality of work?
13 hours ago from Osandi Sekoú, founder | product design
What are some constructive ways product owners can improve the work experience for designers, thereby impacting the quality of work?
As a designer I've been working with Product owners for a good amount of years now. I'd say, from my perspective, that it boils down to 3 things:
Work process is pretty much understanding how each other's daily routines look like, what are the team goals and how we optimise our relationship so we have the right expectations and hopefully build empathy from one another
Regular communication is key for getting work done and to reduce noise. If you work at a physical office, try to sit next to your PO. That helps to understand their daily activities and speed up your feedback loop. If you work remotely sharing everything is key, and regular catch-up calls are appreciated.
Documentation is something most companies don't do well. Either pre-project (project briefs) or post-project (learnings and next-steps), documentation can help you not only to be on the same page as POs but also record the learnings and decisions for posterity. In today's fast paced, A/B test driven companies, documentation is highly underrated and I truly believe that building good documentation together is a powerful tool for the PO/designer relationship and also for knowledge sharing.
I think the support part mostly comes from empathy and clear understanding of each other's processes. Enabling designers with the right information at the right time is something POs can do better than anyone.
I'm curious to see other people's responses to this very good question.
Que aula ein Gulherme. :)
Agreed, as a product designer working with 4 different teams with their own PO's, communication is key, having a place where we share, ask feedback and discuss decisions virtually is super important.
In my case Figma is where I discuss design: visual as well as behaviour.
A weekly email to all PO's asking if there were updates, changes on priorities and doing a quick sync on work evolution. Like a stand-up meeting, but works for remote too.
Great question to ask :)
Guilherme's comment is a good one. I'd just like to add: standing up for your designers, particularly in client calls/meetings. Can't tell you the number of times I've been all-but-thrown-under-the-bus in front of the client. Backing up your designer's design decisions (his/her area of expertise, after all) is really important, both for how the company looks and for your professional relationship. I automatically give 2x respect points to POs or PMs who champion design alongside me.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now