My first product from scratch (bypossible.com)
1 day ago from Tyler Button, Snr UX designer
Really well thought out and straightforward design.
Hey Designer News.
I’ve been working in design/product for nearly 10 years now, and I’ve always aspired to create my own product/service.
So here it goes… I’ve finally managed to team up with some like minded people and found Possible. Possible is a decision making engine that matches tech/design professionals to the visas they need to work in the US.
We’re at a very early stage and this is our first MVP, figured DN would be a great place to get some much needed feedback.
Thanks in advance, Tyler.
