  Suleiman Zakari Mohammed, a minute ago

    Really well thought out and straightforward design.

    0 points
  Tyler Button, 1 day ago

    Hey Designer News.

    I’ve been working in design/product for nearly 10 years now, and I’ve always aspired to create my own product/service.

    So here it goes… I’ve finally managed to team up with some like minded people and found Possible. Possible is a decision making engine that matches tech/design professionals to the visas they need to work in the US.

    We’re at a very early stage and this is our first MVP, figured DN would be a great place to get some much needed feedback.

    Thanks in advance, Tyler.

    0 points