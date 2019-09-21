Line Icon Pack: Freebie icons pack (212 icons) and still growing (gumroad.com)
It has started as a small side project for improving my skills in Icon design sector. I just want to learn more about icons and the process of creating.
So I started with few (at the first time i think just 24 icons). And I just fall in love with the process behind. So I decided to make each month another pack of 12 icons.
Right now the collection of icons including 212 icons and still growing. And I think it's the best time to share this freebie with you!
Here is the link for download: https://gumroad.com/l/line-icon-pack
I'll be so glad for any feedback: - Which Icons you would like to see in the future? - What should I improve on the pack? - Is there something else you want to design?
Spread the words, share the pack!
Thanks, Petr.
