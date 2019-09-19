How do you guys track designs, components, and requirements changes and make sure all parts of the application gets updated?

i know there's some tool trying to cover version control in design but idk if i've heard anyone talk about just like tracking... component changes, requirement changes, layout changes and knowing:

1) the items affected by this change, e.g. where this component is being used at, which dependencies are affected, etc, 2) all the relevant assets and screens in invision, zeplin etc being updated fully, and 3) making sure it gets communicated to everyone on the team properly and

i'm still pretty green but so far the process i've seen and confirmed with others in the industry is god-awful. you just try to "documen it as well as possible" through jira (which is also god-awful) and review all the past screens to see if any of them will be affected.

things are constantly dropped and missed in the process ofc, as it's a terrible, error-prone way to deal with something that will inevitably happen innumerable of times in a project. Yet i haven't heard of any better ways to do it, or anyone really discussing how we can improve this process.... im curious to see what others are doing to deal with this.