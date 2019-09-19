Stanford Students Use Mobile AR for Justice and Healing

“We are a group of Stanford students who believe in the power of augmented reality (AR) to reshape the way we remember history in public spaces.”

At its core, AR is a medium for communication and connection and can be a powerful tool for provoking important conversations. This exceptional student project demonstrates the power and potential of AR.

Trigger Warning - This article discusses college sexual assault and may not be suitable for all readers.

By addressing the history and trauma connected to everyday spaces, Dear Visitor challenges the campus sexual assault epidemic with a site-specific AR activation—created by Stanford University students and alumni, Khoi Le (2020), Kyle Qian, and Hope Schroeder (2019).

