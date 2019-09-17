Why we put the navigation bars on top of the screens? (s3.amazonaws.com)
23 hours ago from Sercan Yavasoglu, Product Designer
23 hours ago from Sercan Yavasoglu, Product Designer
I guess it becomes a question of what's more important, the page content that the user has navigated to, or the ability to navigate to or from page content.
I can’t stand when apps do this on Android. There’s already a nav bar built in to the OS on the bottom. Let’s not add another bar on top of that one.
Feedly, I’m looking at you as an example. Brave also did this, but after some outcry, created a user setting to show or hide the additional toolbar.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now