  • Adam AllardAdam Allard, 30 minutes ago

    I guess it becomes a question of what's more important, the page content that the user has navigated to, or the ability to navigate to or from page content.

  • Ken Em, 17 minutes ago

    I can’t stand when apps do this on Android. There’s already a nav bar built in to the OS on the bottom. Let’s not add another bar on top of that one.

    Feedly, I’m looking at you as an example. Brave also did this, but after some outcry, created a user setting to show or hide the additional toolbar.

