So I just spent 80 hours redesigning Tesla's Supercharging UX… in a comic book format (growth.design)
5 hours ago from Dan B, Cofounder @ Growth.Design
Just thought I'd give a bit of context for this story:
I've been really impressed with the Model 3… so much that after the last time I brought it to a Supercharger while driving down to Boston… I took 80 hours to: - Interview Tesla drivers - Identify the top pain points with the charging experience - Analyze possible solutions - Wireframe a couple of layouts - Redesign every step of the experience I went through (including ways that Tesla could drive more word-of-mouth and focus on the environmental benefits.)
The result is this interactive "comic book style" analysis on Tesla.
I'd love to get your feedback on it.
PS: Do you think some of the redesigns I suggested would make sense? What would do you like/would improve? (Please mention if you're driving a Tesla/EV in your reply, that'll give me some context)
PPS: I keep editing the slides based on your feedback so thanks for sharing what you like/dislike! :)
Cool story! (not a tesla user so don't listen ;)) Not sure if people want to see all this info while charging but definitely on the mobile app.
Thanks Mac! I probably pushed the "promotion" aspect a bit further than what Tesla would realistically implement in their phone app, but thought it would be interesting to show what can be done to promote word-of-mouth!
Nice stuff. Saw your post on Reddit too. Impressive redesigns. I’m kinda geeky so I like seeing the voltage, so I’m not sure I’d hide them... but your point on the different markets makes a lot of sense. I’m curious: how much of that 80 hours was dedicated to the redesigns vs building this presentation?
Indeed, it became quite popular in /r/TeslaModel3! The audience there is obviously more "engineering-driven" so the feedback was interesting to look at. My biggest takeaway is that Tesla is really at the limit of two audiences: early adopters and early majority. They will have to make a few key design decisions to get even deeper in the global market. But they are on the right path!
RE: Time: Yikes, I'm kinda ashame to answer that, but I'd say about 30% for the analysis and redesigns and 70% for the Slides content.
I'd bet they put the other charging locations prominently in the mobile app because some charging stations are full (which would be annoying).
Interesting! It was just odd to me considering that my car was plugged at that moment and Tesla clearly knew that
Hey, I like what you've done with the redesign of the charging screen. It's one of those things that you don't really realize how much room it has for improvement until someone goes and does it.
I do think that you need to tread carefully introducing some of the marketing/brand building type stuff into the car UI. IMO, the car should have the sole purpose of clearly presenting essential information and controls without ulterior motives. I've already purchased the car, and the ownership experience itself reinforces the brand. There are times and places for this sort of thing, but not in the product itself IMO. If I could get an email or report in the app once per month with the same savings info, that would be a better balance of useful and promotional.
I do understand the "value over cost" concept, but I'm not sure that a selling technique serves the goal of creating a better experience for the user. When pulling into a supercharger, the key pieces of info that I need to know are how long it will take, how far I can drive on the charge, how much I'm paying for the service. The latter has been demoted in the hierarchy in service of brand building.
Simple solution: swap the savings and cost figures. I think that the savings message is sort of implicit in the rock-bottom price anyway. That $0.42 price itself could be something that you want to highlight, given that a tank of gas can cost $50+.
That aside, let's just assume that the promo stuff was a business requirement, in which case I think you did a great job putting the financial and environmental impact in terms that are easy to understand.
Great work!
