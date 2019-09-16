What is a charismatic brand?

When brand communication comes through intact crystal clear and potent- it goes straight into people's brains without distortion, noise, or overthink too much about it. It shrinks the "psychic distance" between companies and their constituents so that a relationship can begin to develop. These gap-crossing, distance-shrinking messages are the building blocks of a charismatic brand.

You can tell which brands are charismatic because they are a constant topic in the cultural conversation. Brands such as Coca-Cola, Apple, Nike, IBM, Virgin, IKEA, BMW, and Disney have become modern icons because they stand for things that people want-- i.e. joy, intelligence, strength, success, comfort, style, motherly love, and imagination. Smaller brands can also be charismatic. Companies such as John Deere, Google, Cisco, Viking, Palm, Tupperware, and Trane all exert a magnetic influence over their audiences.

A charismatic brand can be defined as any product, service, or a company for which people believe there's no substitute. Not surprisingly, charismatic brands often claim the dominant position in their categories, with market shares of 50% or higher. They can also tend to command the highest price premiums- up to 40% more than generic products or services. And, most importantly, they are the least likely to fall victim to commoditization.

Among the hallmarks of a charismatic brand are a clear competitive stance, a sense of rectitude, and a dedication to aesthetics. Why aesthetics? Because its the language of feeling, and, in a society that's information-rich and time-poor, people value feeling more than information. Aesthetics is so powerful that it can turn a commodity into a premium product. Look at Morton. Ordinary table salt is the ultimate commodity--unless it has a little girl on the package. There are no dull products, only dull brands. Any brands, backed by enough courage and imagination, can become a charismatic brand.

Every business should aim to be different than their competitors.