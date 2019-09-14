1 comment

  • Deep Joshi, 9 hours ago

    A place where people can learn about Design system also get an epically info-packed weekly newsletter of the design system & design at scale

    I simply share epically curated information pack on the design system and design at scale with you so you can learn and implement design system at your organization and design more successful digital products. A publication full of interesting, relevant, and curated links.

    Weekly curated an informative newsletter

    Guides, books, videos, articles, freebies

    Online Design system community forum

    0 points