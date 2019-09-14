7
The $10k Website Process: Learn to design high value websites (flux-academy.com)
4 hours ago from Ran Segall, Designer & Founder of Flux Academy
4 hours ago from Ran Segall, Designer & Founder of Flux Academy
Looks Great! Super cool :)
Hey! I'm Ran, I created this course with the hope of helping designers move up from small budget websites to more high value bigger budget websites. Would love to answer questions if you have any ✌️
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now