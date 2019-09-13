How do you approach design reviews?
1 day ago from Luciano Vizza, Product Designer at OTL Ventures
Hey folks I’d love to hear how you present your design work to clients and/or stakeholders. Any strategies or things that you've found particularly helpful?
Over the last couple of years, I've realized that effectively presenting my design work ends up being more important than how good the design is. It's made me much more strategic in how I approach design reviews.
I just published a post on the steps I take if you’re interested in checking it out! I’d love your feedback if you have any too :)
https://medium.com/otlventures/8-steps-to-an-effective-design-review-da2573564bfd
