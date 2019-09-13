Freelancers: How important is Linkedin to your lead generation?

Hi guys, the title pretty much says it all. The thing is I deleted my Linkedin some years ago, since I felt like I wasn't really getting anything out of it except one more thing to waste my time on without any return.

But recently I've been thinking about signing up again since I've heard some people talk about it being very important for their leads.

So how important is it to you guys? Do you get a lot of leads though it that you wouldn't have gotten if you were not on it?