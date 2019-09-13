Do you design with True Tone on Mac enabled?

This question came up at work this morning, and I didn't see an answer to this anywhere else... so here goes. Do you have True Tone enabled on your computer? I use a 2019 MBP with the option to use True Tone and decided to disable it as soon as the feature was launched. I don't want my color profile to be changed in anyway. Does anyone feel the same or different? I'm interested to see what other designers think or if it simply doesn't matter. Thanks for the feedback!