3

Do you design with True Tone on Mac enabled?

3 hours ago from , Interaction Designer

This question came up at work this morning, and I didn't see an answer to this anywhere else... so here goes. Do you have True Tone enabled on your computer? I use a 2019 MBP with the option to use True Tone and decided to disable it as soon as the feature was launched. I don't want my color profile to be changed in anyway. Does anyone feel the same or different? I'm interested to see what other designers think or if it simply doesn't matter. Thanks for the feedback!

4 comments

  • Jim RenaudJim Renaud, 1 hour ago

    I don't design on my MBP usually. I am 99% of the time using an external monitor when designing.

    2 points
  • Xtian MillerXtian Miller, 1 hour ago

    It's similar to the effect of volume auto adjusting to the driving speed—it might be noticeable when it changes, but it helps the experience.

    When it comes to designing on screens, ambient lighting in your surroundings could potentially affect the way you perceive color, so to make your screen tone as neutral as possible is ideal so whoever is on the receiving end of your designs experiences the most accurate representation.

    It seems that True Tone is enabled by default on Macs so most designers might not even be aware of this setting.

    2 points
  • Juozas Deksnys, a minute ago

    True Tone and Night Shift allows my eyes to work comfortably for longer.

    I work with True Tone and Nigh Shift enabled and it's fine as long as I have to work on projects where color scheme is predefined, and it often is, when working with UI projects.

    I may disable it for new projects when choosing colors becomes important. For the most part, I don't even consider colors visually, I just see them as HSB values.

    0 points