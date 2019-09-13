8
How does music make you more productive? (designsprintx.com)
4 hours ago from Luke James Taylor, UX Consultant
Oh man, I've listened to loads of so-called workshop playlists on Spotify and they have been so far off the mark and unworkable. Love the scientific insight and rationale here - will give it a listen and report back.
for me when its up beats music makes me shake my leg ... when its low beats make me sleepy.. so for me no no no for any music while working!!
