Exploring Interactive Space in AR
3 hours ago from Keith Hamilton, Immersive Product Designer
Looking at how we interact with the real world can tell us a lot about the mental model with which people approach AR. Let's talk about the UX of people in real space.
Hey DN.
It can be a confusing thing to have come from the world of 2D into the 3D design space. The concepts of layout aren't entirely 1:1. It's easy to get lost in considering where to place content and how.
In my own quest to break this problem down, I began considering how we interact with things in real life, and how that applies to content in AR. I've broken down my thoughts into this write-up.
Exploring Interactive Space in AR
If you like the post, please share it. If you've got ideas, please hit me up in the comments!
Best, Keith
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now