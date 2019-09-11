Exploring Interactive Space in AR

Looking at how we interact with the real world can tell us a lot about the mental model with which people approach AR. Let's talk about the UX of people in real space.

Hey DN.

It can be a confusing thing to have come from the world of 2D into the 3D design space. The concepts of layout aren't entirely 1:1. It's easy to get lost in considering where to place content and how.

In my own quest to break this problem down, I began considering how we interact with things in real life, and how that applies to content in AR. I've broken down my thoughts into this write-up.

Best, Keith