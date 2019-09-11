2
Button Contrast Checker (aditus.io)
Hi folks, I just launched a resource that I think you might find useful when designing new websites. It's a Button Contrast Checker, but I think it is a little bit different than other checkers:
Now, more interesting: the result for the DN website: https://www.aditus.io/button-contrast-checker/www-designernews-co-2019-09-11-at-11-11-23-562
Let me know what you think. Feedback is very welcome :)
