  • João Figueiredo, 7 minutes ago

    Hi folks, I just launched a resource that I think you might find useful when designing new websites. It's a Button Contrast Checker, but I think it is a little bit different than other checkers:

    • checks all the buttons/links of a page webpage at once
    • checks contrast in different states (hover and focus)
    • reports non-text contrast (1.4.11) as buttons are user interface components.
    • results can be shared with your team

    Now, more interesting: the result for the DN website: https://www.aditus.io/button-contrast-checker/www-designernews-co-2019-09-11-at-11-11-23-562

    Let me know what you think. Feedback is very welcome :)

