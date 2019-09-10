4
What does this portfolio site convey to you? (johnnybecrafting.design)
20 hours ago from Johnny Garces, Freelance Product Designer and Web-Developer
20 hours ago from Johnny Garces, Freelance Product Designer and Web-Developer
Would love your take on my portfolio- brutal feedback is greatly appreciated.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now