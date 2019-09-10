2 comments

  • Johnny Garces, 18 hours ago

    Would love your take on my portfolio- brutal feedback is greatly appreciated.

  • iterati designiterati design, 5 minutes ago
    • Cases are insightful
    • Everything looks huge, I'd polish it up visually
    • I'd bring your work up and center, maybe instead of your photo
    • Saying you're 'Johnny' doesn't make you look like a professional, I'd put your first and last name there instead
    • Lego pics are a nice touch, but I'd show actual work instead
    • Dedicating space to 'accessibility' and 'front-end dev' create dissonance with UX Research – are you a researcher or are you a dev?
