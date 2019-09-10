2 comments

  • Faruk Kapetanovic, 26 minutes ago

    From what I see a lot of these advices revolve around having better content. So in 2019 the best thing a SaaS UX designer could do to improve themselves is to learn to write better or pair with someone who does.

    1 point
    • Sumit HegdeSumit Hegde, 2 minutes ago

      Couldn't agree more Faruk, content is becoming a major part of the design process in many design teams with fields like UX writing and microcopy etc.

      I think the best thing Designers can do is be mindful and pay attention to the content of the websites they design. Involve the writers in your process, add the final copy early on and make the website around it instead of using Lorem ipsum.

      0 points