Hookah and Human Health: Health and Social Risks of Hookah in Saudi Arabia

Definition of Hookah The notion of hookah should be comprehended as a waterpipe used to pass charcoal heated air through a tobacco mixture and ultimately through a water-filled chamber. The synonym of hookah, shisha, specifically constitutes for the particular sort of tobacco that is used in hookah. Its peculiar characteristic features are moistness and stickiness as a result of being soaked in the extract of molasses or honey. There are also other names of this type of tobacco, for instance: boory, narghile, goza, arghileh, or hubble bubble. Shisha is also characterized by variety of flavors, which are usually fruit ones, whereas exotic scents include caramel, cinnamon, mint, and other extraordinary options. History Hookah is an ancient tradition that has been deeply rooted in the culture of many countries, especially in the Eastern part of the world. Actually, hookah is widespread not only as a leisure time option in bars and restaurants, but also as a part of family traditions and customs. Moreover, according to traditions, hookah is usually richly and brightly decorated. It has been considered to be a symbol of wealthy and aristocratic families in India and Persia centuries ago. Middle East and Saudi Arabia There are two theories of hookah’s origin. One of them states that the country of origin was India, whereas the other claims it to be Turkey. It is important to discuss and align both of them. According to the first theory, hookah originated from north-western parts of India, namely, the states of Rajasthan and Gujarat. Hookah, or Narguile (Narghile), is considered to have been introduced millennia ago. The first hookahs are regarded as primitive and simple in comparison with the modern ones. The basis for the first hookahs was a coconut shell and a tube with a so-called ‘head’ attached. It is very important to underline that the initial tobacco for smoking via hookahs was not a contemporary mixture of shisha and fruit, but hashish and opium. Hookahs also conquered other parts of Arab world including Pakistan, Middle Asia, Persian Kingdom, and Afghanistan. The next option for smoking via a water pipe was tombeek, a special type of tobacco that was heated by hot coal in a wet condition. This type of hookah called ‘ghelune’ appeared to be very popular in the Persian Kingdom. Another theory states that hookah originated from Turkey and its original name was ‘Nargile’. ‘Nargile’ means a coconut and is a direct reference to the material that has been used as the basis of hookah. It was in Turkey – in around 16th century – that hookah was developed and advanced close to what it looks like today… Hookah started its main popularity in Turkey coffee shops. It is relevant to emphasize the fact that masters of hookah were treated with significant respect at that time as far as the procedure was very complicated and required special skills and knowledge. The next stage of development of hookah culture was followed by its expansion in the countries of Middle East, namely Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Lebanon, Egypt, Syria, and United Arab Emirates. It is significant that every country had a new and peculiar name for a new tradition of smoking tobacco. For instance, hookah was named ‘hubble-bubble’ in Saudi Arabia, whereas in Lebanon and Syria it was ‘argile’, and in Iran – ‘ghelyoon’. Moreover, every country added something new and special to the ‘national’ or even ‘local’ type of hookah. The United States of America The phenomenon of hookah became popular in the 60-70s of XX century among the young generation representatives. This phenomenon contributed to the concepts of freedom, recklessness and constantly joyous leisure time that were topical in that period of time. Though, the level of significant popularity slightly lowered with the course of time, and the issues of harm hookah may cause to a smoker’s health started being taken into consideration. Actually, contemporary investigations into the issue from different angles identified obvious harm that regular smoking of shisha causes to human health (cardiac arrests and strokes, damage cause to the major arteries of the human body, contribution to the development of cancer, pulmonary disease). Therefore, the USA banned hookah in many cities and states. Hence, it is apparent that hookah is not a symbol of a wealthy and respected family as it has been in Arabian world. Though, not all the states of the USA banned the use of hookah. Some cities restricted its use to indoor hookah courses, whereas hookah bars are thriving in others. Hence, it is also apparent that the U.S. citizens are not unanimous at this point. Europe Hookah was brought to European countries by immigrants from the lands of its origin, the Middle East. According to the report of American Lung Association, these small, inexpensive, and socially-used tobacco pipes have become as fashionable as cigars were in the later 1990s, especially among urban youth, young professionals, and college students. Therefore, the crucial difference in the status of shisha smoking habit on the territories where it is an authentic tradition and the areas that adopted it as a semi-tradition is significantly big. The hookah smoking habit is regarded as an aristocratic and highly evaluated one in the countries of hookah origin. On the other hand, the same experience in highly advanced and urbanized territories is perceived as a low-class leisure time option, a harmful and threatening habit that is considered to be even more harmful than cigarettes. Health Risk Health risks and threats that are directly or indirectly connected with the habit of smoking hookah have been already mentioned. It is appropriate to discuss them more precisely and thoroughly. Cardiac Arrests and Strokes Any kind of tobacco (especially when it is used regularly and in a big amount) subsequently causes heart diseases. The phenomenon of hookah also belongs to this list as far as it also reduces blood flow to the heart and at the same time often appears to be a reason for high blood pressure. Moreover, it impacts blood vessels, and it is also considered to be a way to the stroke. Cancer Cancer may be also considered to be one of the horrible consequences of tobacco use in general and regular hookah smoking in particular. According to the article “An Emerging Deadly Trend: Waterpipe Tobacco Use”, “Waterpipe tobacco smokers are exposed to cancer-causing chemicals and hazardous gases such as carbon monoxide. Waterpipe users are also exposed to nicotine, the substance in tobacco that causes addictive behavior”. The aspect of addictive quality is a crucial one as many young people consider hookah to be less harmful than traditional cigarettes. According to contemporary investigations, one course of hookah is equaled to 200 cigarettes that have been smoked at a time. Hence, smokers tend to smoke hookah regularly, and such experience increases the probability of cancer development in the future. It is an alarming tendency as 54,4% of student respondents to the survey have the experience of smoking hookah, and the addictive potential of the smoking habit is also very high and needs proper and timely intervention. Pulmonary Disease The session of smoking hookah is dangerous for lungs as far as the smoker of hookah inhales larger amount of nicotine in comparison with those who smoke cigarettes, which can cause pulmonary disease. The tobacco that is used for hookah smoking is usually heated by means of charcoal or wood cinders. This aspect is also very dangerous as potentially harmful chemical elements such as metals and carbon monoxide are released in this process. Negative Pregnancy Outcomes Hookah smoking is strongly prohibited for pregnant women. Moreover, it is not recommended in the period when a woman is taking birth control pills because it may result in strokes and development of heart disease and complications (or even anomalies) in the embryo. The child may have difficulties with the breathing process after the birth, which may cause development of serious respiratory diseases as well as low birth weight. Damaging of the Major Arteries of the Body The process of damaging the major arteries and its intensity as well as threat to health depends on the amount of the tobacco that has been smoked and regularity of the habit. The major arteries become gradually clogged as a result of permanent hookah smoking habit.

