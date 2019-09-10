4
Office hours with the Head of Design at Palantir and more
1 hour ago from Jeremy Zhang, CEO + Founder
Hi everyone, we are building a platform that lets leaders open office hours to advise and mentor. We are focusing on the Product Design vertical initially.
Matt Bango (Head of Design at Palantir), Stephanie Engle (1st Designer at Cruise), Gabriel Valdivia (Head of Design at Canopy), and more have all opened office hours for design/portfolio critiques, management advice, and everything else design related! Check it out below.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now