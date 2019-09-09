4
Figmac - Make Figma feel more at home on the Mac. (figmac.com)
4 hours ago from Jorge Martins, Designer at Mindera
so much love for all you do Norm. it's installed, and working great!
thanks buddy.
Hey, I made this app. I also wrote a Blog post on making it that some of you may also find interesting:
https://medium.com/@normsheeran/making-figma-feel-more-at-home-on-the-mac-b35b6bb8a912
