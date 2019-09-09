4 comments

  • Rob Hope, 18 hours ago

    Hey DN!

    A few of you might know my side project One Page Love curating Single Page websites... well this year I thought I'd give Email Inspiration a bash:)

    It's super early days with ~100 emails on the site but happy with the v1 so far. The categories are quite bare but adding daily and hope in 12-18 months it will become a useful inspiration to find references: emaillove.com/inspiration

    There is also a Newsletter Discovery section where I'm trying to spotlight great authors/newsletters within niches: emaillove.com/discovery

    Oh and I've decided to add a Transparency page to share setup + running costs and things if you are interest in starting a similar site: emaillove.com/transparency

    Any questions or feedback welcome! Hope you find some good inspo :)

    Rob

    • Barry WhiteBarry White, 14 minutes ago

      The discovery section is super interesting. Nice idea.

      I didn't quite get what it would be from the navbar link and related dropdown ("Why is there an 'email' category on an email inspiration website – surely everything is email?

      • Rob Hope, 9 minutes ago

        Thanks Barry! The Discovery section really has received a great response. I think over time it will be quite useful (filters and things).

        You are 100% right about the dropdown, super confusing, it should say "Email Marketing" (but then doubles up a bit with the "Marketing" category). I've actually been thumping my head against the wall with categories on One Page Love for 10 years, quite tricky!

      • Rob Hope, 2 minutes ago

        Sorted! (thanks for the nudge)

