19 hours ago from Rob Hope, One Page Love, Yo!
Hey DN!
A few of you might know my side project One Page Love curating Single Page websites... well this year I thought I'd give Email Inspiration a bash:)
It's super early days with ~100 emails on the site but happy with the v1 so far. The categories are quite bare but adding daily and hope in 12-18 months it will become a useful inspiration to find references: emaillove.com/inspiration
There is also a Newsletter Discovery section where I'm trying to spotlight great authors/newsletters within niches: emaillove.com/discovery
Oh and I've decided to add a Transparency page to share setup + running costs and things if you are interest in starting a similar site: emaillove.com/transparency
Any questions or feedback welcome! Hope you find some good inspo :)
Rob
The discovery section is super interesting. Nice idea.
I didn't quite get what it would be from the navbar link and related dropdown ("Why is there an 'email' category on an email inspiration website – surely everything is email?
Thanks Barry! The Discovery section really has received a great response. I think over time it will be quite useful (filters and things).
You are 100% right about the dropdown, super confusing, it should say "Email Marketing" (but then doubles up a bit with the "Marketing" category). I've actually been thumping my head against the wall with categories on One Page Love for 10 years, quite tricky!
Sorted! (thanks for the nudge)
