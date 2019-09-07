Dealing with condescending colleagues?

You read all of these articles about how design is getting a seat at the table, how companies use UX Research for true customer centric design, how designers collaborate closely with engineers in awesome design systems, but you continue to feel stuck in teams that keep acting condescendingly towards you and your work, you feel like you're asked to just pretty things up or you feel like an imposter because you can't talk to users.

I'm researching about this to help newcomer designers deal with this and would love to read more stories.

Have you or are you experiencing this right now? How did you overcome it?