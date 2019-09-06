The Best Icon Sets Available?
3 days ago from Alan Power
Icons. So in-house we generally use FontAwesome for our iconography across our product. It does have a vast array of icons available. Problem is it has its limitations as it doesn't always have the icon we want and the icons are also a bit meh. We have two choices, to do custom icons, which will obviously take some time, or find an alternative, that is nicer, but with a huge amount of icons available. Anyone got any recommendations?
