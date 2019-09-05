I'm Dan Mall. Ask me anything!

Hi SuperFriends!

My name is Dan Mall. I run a distributed agency called SuperFriendly. We help in-house teams make better digital products with design systems.

I'm a CEO, a creative director, and a designer. I went to design school. I write code. I've been married for 11 years; my wife and I met when we were in 5th grade. We have 2 daughters. I've worked at agencies like Big Spaceship and Happy Cog. I believe in God. I'm half-Filipino and half-Pakistani. I wrote Pricing Design to help freelancers and agency owners make more money by doing a better job for their clients. I live in Philly. I co-founded SuperBooked to help people share work more easily. I've had 20 designer and developer apprentices in the last 6 years.

Since this is Designer News, the most interesting and relevant questions here will probably be related to the design and tech industry, but you can ask me anything!