17 year old UX Cheat Sheet. What has changed?
This is not UX Cheat Sheet. This is Product Design Process / Model. They are two different things. Most people don't know the difference and most of the people who call themselves UX Designers are basically User-Interface Designers (Interaction Design).
Definition of User Experience (by Nielsen Norman Group) "Summary: "User experience" encompasses all aspects of the end-user's interaction with the company, its services, and its products."
If you carefully look at the flow, it finalize itself in "Product", but UX is not limited to product development. UX concerns all aspects of a company, with its services and products, from communication to C-Level management, to patterns in relationship with partners and clients, from marketing activities to customer service, to the website and to printed paper forms... UX concerns with everything and most of the UX Designers have no responsibility or say over these things. Today most of the UX Designers are only responsible for interactions and flows in digital products like a website or an app and this is called User-Interface Design.
