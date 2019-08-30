Why do we need a new approach to advertising and marketing?

The answer is that we have become an over communicated society. The per-capita consumption of advertising in America today is about $200 a year. If you spend $1 million a year on advertising, you are bombarding the average consumer with less than a half-cent of advertising, spread out over 365 days. A consumer already exposed to $200 worth of advertising from other companies.

In our over communicated society, to talk about the impact of your advertising is to seriously overstate the potential effectiveness of your message.

In the communication jungle out there, the only hope to score big is to be selective, to concentrate on narrow targets, to practice segmentation. In a word, "positioning."

The mind, as a defense against the volume of today's communications, screens and rejects much of the information offered it. In general, the mind accepts only that which matches prior knowledge or experience. Millions of dollars have been wasted trying to change minds with advertising. Once a mind is made up, it's almost impossible to change it. Certainly not with a weak force like advertising.

"Don't confuse me with the facts, my mind's made up." That's a way of life for most people.

The average person can tolerate being told something which he or she knows nothing about. (Which is why "news" is an effective advertising approach.) But the average person cannot tolerate being told he or she is wrong. Mind-changing is the road to advertising disaster.

The defense and the best approach towards the over communicated society will be shared in the upcoming posts. Also do share your views regarding advertising and marketing so that our knowledge can be exchanged.