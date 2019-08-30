2
A list of useful Figma resources?
3 hours ago from Bobby Womack, QA engineer
Hi there, Community. Let's share below any of useful links related to Figma resources. Freebies, templates, icons and anything so
I'll be the first an a row with:
https://www.figmacrush.com/
Constantly updated resource with a lot of free templates
