Product Management Guide Design And Usability

Hey everyone, we've recently launched this Product Management Guide.

I wanted to share the concept from the Marketing perspective, share the link because I believe it can be helpful for anyone starting with Product Management and ask for feedback regarding design and usability.

The main page is https://startinfinity.com/product-management-framework. Here we've created an overview of all guide chapters and articles, quick video introduction and listed benefits.

This is the chapter page https://startinfinity.com/product-management-framework/product-roadmap. Here we've built the navigation on the left and breadcrumbs on the top to easily access all guide chapters/articles. At the bottom, we've included prev/next and CTA to load framework.

From the SEO standpoint, we've built a silo structure: - Main Page > Chapter Page > Article Page

We're hoping that this is the right structure for Google to interlink and connect guide pages.

We've recently changed our font from Proxima Nova to Avenir Next. It is very similar but Avenir is a little bit lighter and more appealing to the eye.

One tip for the font regarding the Font CSS rule, make sure to always include: -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; - it makes font smoother :)

I'd love to hear your feedback and how can we improve the resource.

Thank you