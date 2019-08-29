3 comments

  • Darren Krape, 1 minute ago

    Great design. I particularly love the color choices.

    0 points
  • Rhys MerrittRhys Merritt, 7 minutes ago

    I could be wrong, but didn't about.me do exactly this as well? What's the difference?

    0 points
    • Daniel Lewis, a minute ago

      Ours is aimed at helping you control your data for applications and be able to connect 3rd party channels in to show off your work like Dribbble all in one place.

      0 points