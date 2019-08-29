9
New site design. (digitalprofile.com)
2 hours ago from Daniel Lewis, Founder
Great design. I particularly love the color choices.
I could be wrong, but didn't about.me do exactly this as well? What's the difference?
Ours is aimed at helping you control your data for applications and be able to connect 3rd party channels in to show off your work like Dribbble all in one place.
