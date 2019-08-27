How can I make a skewed video to fit into a prespective mac container image?

I bought some graphics from https://www.ls.graphics/

I have a 20 second animated clip of a webapp that I want to embed into a static iMac image on a website, this one: https://imgur.com/a/aIAidIW

I have adobe AE but that's about it, never used it. How can I skew a video to fit that iMac frame?

I know in sketchapp it uses magic mirror to fit a custom image onto a screen but it won't work with video.

Thanks.